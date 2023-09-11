63,839 Shares in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.30% of AP Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $281,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

AP Acquisition Price Performance

AP Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 121,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,692. AP Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

