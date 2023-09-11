Quarry LP Purchases 9,414 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 208.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.95. 39,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

