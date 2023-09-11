Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock remained flat at $22.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 120,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

