Quarry LP Buys 3,090 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 194.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

IQV stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.89. 125,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,261. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.