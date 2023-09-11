Quarry LP Invests $5.55 Million in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Rigel Resource Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

RRAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

