Polymath Price Tops $0.12 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $111.53 million and $23,053.12 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12957563 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $36,248.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

