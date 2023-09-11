Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,243 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.61. 607,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,338. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

