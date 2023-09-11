BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 121.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.4 %

CRUS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,309. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

