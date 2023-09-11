BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

SWKS stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 261,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

