BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.23% of Badger Meter worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,670. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

