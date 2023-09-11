CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.13% of CACI International worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $318.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,104. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $346.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

