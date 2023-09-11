BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $9.69 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $233.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,750. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

