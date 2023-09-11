BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.93. 131,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,804. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

