ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 772,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.