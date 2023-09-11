DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

