BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 248 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.34. 318,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,975. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.