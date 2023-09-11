Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 15,036 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEN opened at $119.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

