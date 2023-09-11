Washington Trust Bank Purchases 2,259 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 23,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,400,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,107,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 515,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $604.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.