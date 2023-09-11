Logos Global Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

CBAY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 691,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.