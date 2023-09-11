Logos Global Management LP Invests $628,000 in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 421,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 433,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Immunic by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.54. 48,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,710. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

