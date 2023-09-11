Bpifrance SA Takes $4.22 Million Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,186,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Cellectis comprises approximately 0.1% of Bpifrance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bpifrance SA owned about 3.93% of Cellectis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

