Kopp Family Office LLC Has $16.58 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up 8.9% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 1.19% of Vericel worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after buying an additional 191,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.