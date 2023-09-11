Kopp Family Office LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises about 10.3% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Five9 worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,983. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Five9 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,568. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

