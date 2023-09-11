JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Raised by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. 288,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

