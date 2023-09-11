Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Position Boosted by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 188.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,447 shares during the period. Model N comprises about 2.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 650.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.52. 19,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,329 shares of company stock valued at $770,111 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

