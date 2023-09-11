Logos Global Management LP Decreases Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Logos Global Management LP cut its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.31% of FibroGen worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 792,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 65.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 932,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 368,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,921 shares of company stock worth $139,599. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,048. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 246.75% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

