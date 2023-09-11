Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.44. 480,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,149. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

