Logos Global Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Logos Global Management LP decreased its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences makes up 1.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of Cogent Biosciences worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $488,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,666,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 898,313 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,994,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 608.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,148 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,124. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.