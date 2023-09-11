Logos Global Management LP Cuts Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Logos Global Management LP lessened its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $18.52 on Monday, reaching $178.06. 234,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,841. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.89 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

