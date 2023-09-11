Logos Global Management LP Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 2.1% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,112,000 after buying an additional 69,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after buying an additional 366,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,889. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

