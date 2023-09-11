Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP cut its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,000 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 3.52% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of BCYC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.75. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.