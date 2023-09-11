Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP reduced its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 2.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE DYN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,665. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

