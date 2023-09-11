Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stake Cut by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP decreased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises 5.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.92% of Immunovant worth $38,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immunovant by 102.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 129,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.91. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,358,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.