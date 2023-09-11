Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Manitex International worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Manitex International Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.70. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

