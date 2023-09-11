Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Allakos comprises 3.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 6.40% of Allakos worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 19.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allakos by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Trading Down 2.9 %

ALLK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,896. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

About Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

