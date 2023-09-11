Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

