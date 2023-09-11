Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

