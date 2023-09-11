Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is Logos Global Management LP’s Largest Position

Logos Global Management LP cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $765,729.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,054.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $765,729.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,054.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,340 shares of company stock worth $9,150,874. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $41.95. 194,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.