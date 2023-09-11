Ironwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $100.38. 365,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,376. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

