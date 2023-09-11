Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 480 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

