TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TTEC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TTEC by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TTEC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TTEC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. 20,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.26 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

