Ironwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises about 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 95,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,149,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

