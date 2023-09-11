Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.11

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.11 and last traded at C$32.06, with a volume of 8405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.73.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boralex

Boralex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.81.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1371285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.