Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 104467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$219.41 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.6487603 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.