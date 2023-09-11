RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.29

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.29 and last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 15375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
