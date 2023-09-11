Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.75

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.75 and last traded at C$36.56, with a volume of 14284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

