AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.77

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 3250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AGF.B
AGF Management Price Performance
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- How to Invest in Esports
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.