AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.77

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 3250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$501.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

