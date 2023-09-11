Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.60

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.60 and last traded at C$42.50, with a volume of 6710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Finning International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 3.978957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total transaction of C$184,620.94. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

