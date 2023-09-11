Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.95

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.95 and last traded at C$39.90, with a volume of 21772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$39.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.06. The firm has a market cap of C$37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.0366599 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

