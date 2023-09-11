Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.62

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 297339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.70.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$419.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1056911 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

